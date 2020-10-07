Brazilian arm of Didi Chuxing links up with WhatsApp

The operators of the 99 transport network in Brazil and the WhatsApp messaging service have joined forces so Brazilians can use WhatsApp to summon cars run by 99, Reuters reports, citing a written announcement issued by 99.

The news agency says the announcement quotes 99 Operations Manager Lívia Pozzi as saying the service will be available only in four cities in southeastern Brazil to begin with, but will cover whole country by the end of December.

The report says Didi Chuxing of China, which owns 99, has never before formed such a partnership, which may help 99 compete with Uber Technologies Inc. of the United States.

The deal may allow 99 to find passengers among Brazilians unable to afford mobile phones with enough capacity for big apps, or those living in places where the mobile phone signal is weak, Reuters quotes Ms Pozzi as saying.