Brazil wants Macao help to attract investment from China

The Brazil-China Sociocultural Institute, or Ibrachina, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, will work together to attract Chinese investment to Brazil after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Ibrachina says.

Representatives of the institutions held a videoconference last week with a view to increasing international cooperation, according to a written statement issued by Ibrachina.

The statement quotes Ibrachina President Thomas Law as saying Chinese investment could help the Brazilian economy recover if its main purposes are social development, environmental protection and sustainability.

Ibrachina and IPIM mean to promote each other, start joint projects and engage jointly in other activities, the statement quotes IPIM Lusophone Markets Economic and Trade Promotion Department Senior Manager António Lei Chi Wai as saying.

During the conference representatives of the Brazilian Bar Association and the Macao Bar Association signed a cooperation accord, Ibrachina says.