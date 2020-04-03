Brazil to get Portuguese version of Chinese Covid-19 manual

A translation into Portuguese of a manual on how to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, written by Shanghai Covid-19 expert team leader Zhang Wenhong, will be published in Brazil this week, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says Bank of China, the Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies and the China Council for Promotion of International Trade are sponsoring the publication of the Portuguese version by PoloBooks of Brazil.

The report quotes IEST Group consultancy partner Tian Bin, who coordinated the copyright transfer and translation, as saying 5,000 copies will be printed this week and distributed free of charge to Chinese diplomatic and consular posts in Brazil, Brazilian branches of the Confucius Institute and the Brazilian Ministry of Health.