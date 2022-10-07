Brazil sets a record in beef exports to China

Brazilian beef exports reached 231 thousand tons in September and China bought 137 thousand tons of Brazilian beef, reaching a new historic monthly high that surpassed the previous record recorded in August this year, the Brazilian Meatpacking Association (Abrafrigo).

Due to the stimulus of the Chinese Golden Week holiday and the stocking needs for the Lunar New Year celebrations at the beginning of next year, China increased its share as a destination of total protein shipments from Brazil to 52.8%. China imported 924 thousand tons of beef protein in the year up to September, an increase of 25.6% compared to the same period last year.

Pork exports totaled 102.7 thousand tons in September. Among them, pork sales to China were 46,900 tonnes, said the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA).