Brazil publishes the document Brazilian Perspectives for BRICS – 2022

On Monday, the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI) and the Chinese Embassy in Brazil released the document Brazilian Perspectives for the BRICS – 2022.

Marcos Caramuru de Paiva, the project’s organizer and former Brazilian Ambassador to China, stated that the BRICS cooperation is an opportunity for Brazil to diversify the commercial agenda and add value to trade. Caramuru further said that the BRICS have delivered concrete outcomes in just over a decade and continue to pique attention for the potential for cooperation and as a unique mechanism of concertation in a multipolar world.

Alongside Brazil and the other members of the group, the Chinese government hopes to promote a positive result for the Summit, making this cooperative mechanism a ballast in a turbulent scenario, said Jin Hongjun, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil.