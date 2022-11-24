Brazil presents the Green Passport program to a Chinese institute

The Instituto Mato Grosso da Carne (Imac) presented the strategy of the Green Passport program to the Chinese commission present at the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change on the 15th of November.

The special audience between Chinese and Brazilians discussed the development of the two countries’ agricultural policies and good practices in Brazil and their trade and cooperation relationships with China. Furthermore, the signature between Imac and the Chinese NGO Global Environmental Institute (GEI) was emphasized.

The Green Passport is a protocol that will guarantee the quality of the meat and the traceability of the supply chain in Mato Grosso. Its main objective is to allow the traceability of animals from birth to slaughter, in agreement with producers, the meatpacking industry and the state.

The governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes, gave an opening speech, recalling that Brazil has the strictest environmental legislation in the world and stating that the state is committed to applying it in the most rigorous and correct way possible.

(Source: Portal DBO)