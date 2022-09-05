Brazil organizes the photography and video exhibition “Friendship China and Rio”

The opening ceremony of the photography and video exhibition “Amizade China e Rio” took place on the 29th of August in Rio de Janeiro, both online and offline. The exhibition aims to show a close historical and cultural bond over decades between China and the Brazilian city.

The Photography and Video Exhibition is organized by the Consulate General of China in Rio de Janeiro, together with the Chinese Cultural Association of Rio de Janeiro and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). The exhibition runs from the 29th of August to the 31st of December at the headquarters of the Chinese Cultural Association of Rio de Janeiro.

In recent years, the exchanges and cooperation between Brazil and China in the areas of culture, education, sports, tourism, science and technology and academic institutions have made significant progress, promoting a solid bilateral relationship, stressed the Chinese Consul General in Rio de Janeiro, Tian Min, in her speech during the ceremony.