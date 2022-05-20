Brazil nuts account for 75.38% of Chinese market

On May 16, ApexBrasil organized an online seminar to promote the export of Brazil nuts to China. Eighty-six companies participated in the event and got to know the sales and consumption process of Brazil nuts in China.

China has a great demand for imported nuts. From 2016 to 2020, the volume of imported nuts has recorded a threefold increase in China, reaching US$1,749 million. Brazil plays an important role in China’s nut market due to its abundant natural resources.

Brazil nuts are one of the most featured and well-known products. According to data revealed by Taobao, the products account for 75.38% of the Chinese market, and normally around 2,275 Brazil nuts transactions are recorded every month.