Brazil may export corn to China in the second half of the year

Brazil is rediscussing a protocol on corn shipments with the Chinese government to allow exports of the corn just this second half of the year, said on the 25th the Brazilian agriculture minister, Marcos Montes.

Marcos Montes commented that the initial agreement permits the export of Brazilian corn beginning with next season, but the new talks may allow exporting crop of the season of 2022 .

Montes said Brazil is harvesting a large second corn crop and has already harvested almost 62% of the second corn crop in the Center-South region, according to the data released by the consulting firm AgRural on Monday. The second corn crop represents 70% to 75% of total national production.

China is already Brazil’s largest buyer of soybeans as well as an important destination for Brazilian meat.