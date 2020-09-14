Brazil may begin using Chinese Covid-19 vaccine in January

The vaccination of Brazilians against the Covid-19 virus, using a vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, could begin in January, the Globo website reports, citing a health official in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

The Brazilian news website quotes Mr Gorinchteyn as saying he hopes 46 million doses of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, will be available in December.

Mr Gorinchteyn said that if CoronaVac proved effective in clinical trials in Brazil, the results of the trials would be sent to the Brazilian federal regulator by October 15 for its consideration.

The official thinks 60 million doses of CoronaVac may be available in Brazil by March and 100 million by the end of next year, if the Brazilian federal government gives the state of São Paulo more money, the Globo website says.