Brazil is in the ranking of countries that download the most Chinese applications

Among the 10 most downloaded applications in 2021 in Brazil, there are the names of Chinese platforms such as the social networks of short videos TikTok and Kwai and the online clothing store Shein. In addition, 42% of Chinese apps are available for installation in the country, according to a survey carried out by Adjust, a mobile marketing analytics platform.

TikTok is already one of the most installed apps in Brazil. In the second quarter of this year, there were more than 10 million downloads that earned US$ 1.63 million. Interaction with entertainment apps took Brazil to the 13th position in the ranking, with 6% of installations worldwide.

According to a survey released earlier, TikTok is the main social network used by children and teenagers aged 9 to 17 in Brazil, ahead of Instagram and Facebook.