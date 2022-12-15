Brazil imported 15.7 GW of solar panels from China between January and October

Brazil imported 15.7 GW of photovoltaic modules from China between January and October, estimates a survey by PV Infolink, the photovoltaic solar energy branch of consultancy InfoLink Consulting. The country is the second largest buyer of Chinese solar energy equipment, behind only the European market.

The assessment is that the deadlines for guaranteeing the maintenance of the current distributed generation tariff rules, as established by Law 14.300, have generated an acceleration in installations. The volume of imports showed a slight drop after a peak in August, but remained at the 1.5 GW level in September and October.

In total, China exported 133.3 GW in photovoltaic modules in the ten-month cumulative period, up 83% compared to the same period in 2021. Europe accounted for 56% of the figure, with 74.7 GW.

(Source: Portal Solar)