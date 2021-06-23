Brazil hoping to begin exporting grapes, mangoes to China

Brazilian growers and dealers hope to begin this year selling China more sorts of fresh fruit, including grapes and mangoes, Xinhua reports, citing Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias.

Melons are the only sort of fresh fruit that Brazil sells China at present, and her country would like China to accept other sorts, the Chinese state-run news agency quotes Ms Dias as telling foreign correspondents in Brazil on Monday.

China is an important market for Brazilian farmers, and Brazil is amenable to new deals between sellers of their produce and Chinese companies, Xinhua quotes the minister as saying.

The Brazilian state-run news agency, Agência Brasil, reported in September last year that Brazil had begun exporting melons to China, the countries having agreed the terms in November 2019.