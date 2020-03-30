Brazil exempts some Chinese medical supplies from tariffs

The government in Brazil has exempted from anti-dumping duties some medical supplies imported from China, to help the effort to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic, Agência Brasil reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency, citing an official announcement, says Chinese-made disposable syringes and tubes for collecting samples of human blood are exempt until at least 30 September.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that the exemption would reduce the cost of medical attention for those most vulnerable to the pandemic.

The government has suspended levies on the import of over 110 medicines for treating patients infected by the virus, Agência Brasil says.