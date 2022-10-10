Brazil could replace USA as China’s main corn supplier

China is expected to significantly decrease U.S. corn imports during the 2022-2023 marketing year, turning to Brazil as its main supplier, according to a report Global Agricultural Information Network released by the United States of America (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service

The report noted that Brazil will reportedly be able to export corn to China before the end of the year, ahead of the previously planned schedule of mid-2023.

China currently holds contracts for 3.4 million tonnes of US corn, down 70% from the same period last year. The report said that China’s shift towards the Brazilian corn market is due to current US corn prices and the phytosanitary protocol for exporting Brazilian corn to the Chinese market signed in May this year.