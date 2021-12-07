Brazil-China Business Council holding annual meeting

The Brazil-China Business Council has announced that it will hold its annual meeting online today, starting at 1330 hours GMT.

The theme will be changes in China and the future of Sino-Brazilian relations, with particular focus on sustainability and the future of the Sino-Brazilian agenda, and on the new growth model in China, the council says.

It says Mandarin, English and Portuguese interpreters will be on hand.

Brazil-China Business Council President Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves will make the welcoming remarks, and Brazilian Ambassador to China Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita will give the keynote speech, the council says.

Other speakers will be Adalberto Maluf of BYD Co. Ltd, who heads the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association; José Renato Domingues of China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda; and Chai Qimin of the Chinese National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, the council says.