Brazil aiming to widen market for Chinese-developed vaccines

Brazil is building up its capacity to make vaccines against COVID-19, including those developed in China, so it can supply other countries, the Global Times reports, citing Brazilian Ambassador to China Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita.

Brazil hopes to make or to get from China or other countries more than enough vaccine to inoculate all Brazilians this year, a report in the Chinese state-run newspaper last week quotes the envoy as saying in an interview.

He expressed happiness with the help China has given his country in obtaining the bulk of the vaccines against COVID-19 used in Brazil.

Brazil is keen to import from China more finished doses of vaccine and more ingredients for making vaccines itself, the Global Times quotes Mr Estivallet de Mesquita as saying.