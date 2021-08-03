BP filling stations in Portugal now accept UnionPay cards

UnionPay International of China and British oil company BP plc have done a deal that lets motorists use UnionPay cards to pay for fuel at over 500 BP filling stations in Portugal, UnionPay International says.

The Chinese payments company issued a written statement quoting UnionPay International European Branch Deputy General Manager Yang Shengliang as saying the aim is to tap the expanding market among Asian visitors and serve the growing number of UnionPay cardholders in Europe.

Mr Yang said his company would announce in the coming months more deals to increase acceptance of UnionPay cards by big merchants.

About 70 per cent of European merchants that take payments by card accept UnionPay cards, reflecting how UnionPay International focuses on key markets such as the travel and hospitality markets, and on serving small and medium enterprises, the company quotes Mr Yang as saying.