Boost seen for Chinese traditional medicine sales in Africa

Lusophone Markets Business Association Chairman Eduardo Ambrósio believes a new law in Macao governing Chinese traditional medicines will increase exports of such treatments to Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Ambrósio as saying at least 25 enterprises have applied for licences to make and register in Macao Chinese traditional medicines.

Mr Ambrósio believes the applicants mean to penetrate markets in Angola, Cabo Verde, Mozambique and other lusophone parts of Africa, Lusa says.

In December Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced the drafting of legislation intended to exploit the similarities among the legal systems of Macao and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world to make the city a conduit for sales of Chinese traditional medicines in lusophone markets.

The law is currently being discussed at Macao’s Legislative Assembly