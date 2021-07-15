Books for teaching Portuguese put up online by Macao poly

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Centre for Portuguese Studies has made accessible online textbooks for teaching the Portuguese language, along with other academic resources, the MPI says.

The institute announced in writing yesterday that of the 30 or more items available, most can be downloaded free of charge.

Among the resources are Orientes do Português, the first international academic journal in Portuguese to be published in Asia, and the Blue Book – Report on the Development of Portuguese Teaching in Higher Institutions in China, the institute says.

Its announcement quotes MPI Centre for Portuguese Studies Director Gaspar Zhang Yunfeng as saying his centre is committed to promoting research in greater depth into the language and culture of Portugal. The MPI is contributing to making Macao a centre for language teaching that turns out people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, and to promoting Portuguese in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to the announcement by the institute.