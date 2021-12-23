Books celebrating Sino-Mozambican friendship published

The Chinese Embassy in Maputo has announced the publication of an illustrated history of the Chinese and Mozambican revolutions, and of a book entitled “Conference Proceedings on Sino-Mozambican Traditional Friendship”.

The embassy announced in writing that the book launch on Monday was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun; a former president of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano; Mozambican Minister of Veterans’ Affairs Carlos Jorge Siliya; other Mozambican officials; veterans of the Mozambican war of independence; and academics.

The announcement quotes Mr Wang as saying he hopes the longstanding friendship between China and Mozambique will help drive the development of both countries, and lead to ever-greater Sino-Mozambican cooperation.

Mr Siliya thanked the Chinese Embassy in Maputo for its support for the publication of the books, and said his country could learn from the experience gained by China in preserving the memory of its own revolution, according to the announcement by the embassy.