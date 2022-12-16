Book of the father of modern Chinese literature is launched in Brazil in bilingual edition

Father of modern Chinese literature, Lu Xun (1881-1936) is a little known author in Brazil. Recently, the publisher Aboio, in partnership with BiYiNiao do Livro, is making “Wild Grass” available in bilingual edition. It is translated by Brazilian Calebe Guerra, a PhD student in Classical Chinese Literature at Wuhan University.

The book is a collection of 23 prose poety written between 1924 and 1926. According to the publisher, Wild Grass aimed at nothing less than renewing the Chinese literary landscape, both reshaping the meanings of literature in Classical Chinese and incorporating words and concepts borrowed from the West.

This is the third book of Lu Xun available to the Brazilian public, who can also read in Portuguese “Diary of a Madman: Complete Short Stories of Lu Xun” by Editora Carambaia; and “Dawn Blossoms Plucked at Dusk”, which came out by Editora da Unicamp – also a Chinese-Portuguese bilingual edition.

(Source: ibrachina)