Book of photos of Macao descendants of Portuguese published

A newly published album of photographs by Portuguese architect João Palla Martins contains about 70 portraits of Macanese and other people of Portuguese descent in Macao, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper says the book title is “Luso-Asian Portraits of Macao”.

The report says the photographs have been exhibited at the University of Aveiro in Portugal and at the University of Macau.

It says the introduction, in Portuguese, Chinese and English, was written by a Brazilian researcher living in Macao, Sheyla Zandonai.

Mr Palla Martins has collected about 500 portrait photographs of people of Portuguese descent in Myanmar, Goa, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand, the report says.

He intends to publish next year an album of portraits of descendants of Portuguese in Malacca and Myanmar, Ponto Final says.