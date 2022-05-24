Bolsonaro says not to tax purchases on apps like AliExpress

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he will not sign to implement a provisional measure (MP) to levy a tax on foreign applications that import products from China to individuals in Brazil. He also said that the way to crack down on violations is through regulation, rather than an increase in tax.

According to Bolsonaro’s Twitter, no MP will be imposed to put a tax on purchases through apps such as Shopee, AliExpress, Shein, etc., contrary to what most of the media has been reporting.

Companies which are specialized in this kind of service, such as AliExpress, Shopee, and Mercado Livre, are still exempted from IRS taxation on imports of books, magazines, other periodicals, and medicines of not greater than US$50.

On March 23, a group of Brazilian businessmen presented a letter to the Attorney General’s Office regarding complaints against these foreign applications.