BOC Macau Branch taking bigger role in international finance

Bank of China (BOC) Macau Branch General Manager Li Guang says his branch is working toward starting a service to facilitate flows of investment and other financing between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Mr Li writes in an article published on the World Finance website that the service would give Chinese enterprises information about projects in Portuguese-speaking countries requiring investment.

The article says BOC has branches in Portugal, Brazil and Angola, and that Mr Li’s branch has ties with 17 banks in lusophone countries.

The branch in Macao helped the Portuguese government sell last year 2 billion yuan (about US$286 million) worth of three-year bonds denominated in renminbi, in its first offering of panda bonds, the article says.

The branch also helped Macao company CESL Asia – Investments & Services Ltd buy the Monte do Pasto livestock breeding business in southern Portugal, Mr Li writes.