BOC Macao envisages closer links with lusophone markets

Bank of China Ltd Macau Branch President Li Guang has said his branch of the state-owned bank intends to engage in more exchanges and cooperation with the financial industry in the Portuguese-speaking world once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Macao SAR Government says.

In a meeting with Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, Mr Li promised that his bank will do its outmost to help Macao serve as a place where enterprises in China and the lusophone countries can avail of financial services, according to an official written statement issued last week.

The Guangdong-Macao cooperation area on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, will speed up development of new financial technology and growth of the banking industry, the official statement quotes Mr Ho as saying.