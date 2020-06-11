Board of Sino-Portuguese chamber for SMEs takes office

The members of the board of the newly established Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce have taken office on Wednesday in a ceremony in the central Portuguese town of Condeixa-a-Nova, where the chamber will have its headquarters, Notícias de Coimbra reports.

The Portuguese news website says the members include former Macao Legislative Affairs Office director Jorge Costa Oliveira, and Afonso Camões, the head of Global Media, a Portuguese company partially owned by Macao interests.

The report says the chamber intends to set up an online shop on a big e-commerce website in China to sell Portuguese goods favoured by Chinese such as wine, olive oil, honey, clothes and shoes.

The chamber can help Portuguese SMEs overcome obstacles to their doing business in China erected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Notícias de Coimbra quotes the head of the chamber, Chow Y Ping, as saying.