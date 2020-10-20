Board gives CCCC nod to help build Brazilian road bridge

China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC) has announced that its directors have approved its investment in the consortium that has the contract to build and operate a bridge in northeastern Brazil.

The Chinese state-owned enterprise told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its partner in the consortium was another Chinese state-owned enterprise, China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp.

CCCC said the consortium, Salvador Itaparica Bridge Roadwork Franchise Ltd, had 355 million yuan (US$53.1 million) in share capital.

CCCC said the bridge would carry a road between the city of Salvador and the island of Itaparica, and would be the second-longest in South America.

The project would help cement the Sino-Brazilian strategic partnership, CCCC told the stock market.