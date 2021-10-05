Biomm to distribute CanSino COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Brazilian biotechnology company Biomm SA says it has secured the right to distribute in Brazil the Convidecia vaccine against COVID-19 developed by CanSino Biologics of China.

Biomm will ask the Brazilian regulator, Anvisa, to permit emergency use of Convidecia, the company announced in writing last week.

It says its deal with CanSino allows for eventual production of the vaccine at the Biomm factory in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The announcement by Biomm, posted on its website, quotes CanSino Chief Executive Yu Xuefeng as expressing pleasure that the deal will let Convidecia contribute to countering COVID-19 in Brazil.