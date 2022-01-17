Bidding for Benguela Railway concessions brought forward

The opening of bidding for concessions to run heavy freight services and facilities on the Benguela Railway in Angola has been advanced to January 25 from January 31, Angop says, citing a written announcement by the Angolan Ministry of Transport.

Among the 30-year concessions being auctioned is the concession to run the ore terminal at the port of Lobito, according to a report carried by the Angolan state-run news agency last Thursday.

Last October Angop reported that Chinese state-owned CITIC Group Corp. and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp. (CR20) were among five potential bidders.

In 2019 the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that CR20 had turned over the Benguela Railway to the Angolan government after rehabilitating the railway at a cost of US$1.83 billion.