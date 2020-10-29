Beijing’s man in Macao visits University of Saint Joseph

Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR Director Fu Ziying has paid a visit to the University of Saint Joseph, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

The news agency quotes Mr Fu as saying his office will keep supporting efforts by the Macao Catholic university to develop its teaching and research.

The report quotes University of Saint Joseph Rector Stephen Morgan as saying his institution would be delighted if the authorities allowed it to enrol students from mainland China.

After touring the campus Mr Fu and his party had a meeting with representatives of the university and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee Vice-Chairman Edmund Ho Hau Wah, who was once the Chief Executive of Macao, the report says.

Mr Ho stressed the importance of the part the university plays in strengthening ties between Macau and the Portuguese-speaking world, MNA says.