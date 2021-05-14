Beijing supermarkets promoting sales of pork from Portugal

Samples of pork from Portugal and Spain are being displayed in four supermarkets in Beijing until the middle of next month as part of a campaign to promote sales in mainland China, the China Daily reports.

The Chinese state-run newspaper says the pork went on display last week under the campaign slogan, “European pork, excellence from farm to fork”.

The newspaper says the three-year campaign is paid for by the European Union and mounted jointly by the Portuguese association of pork producers, Agrupalto, and its Spanish counterpart, Interporc.

The report quotes a Portuguese diplomat in Beijing, João Falardo, as saying the conditions for raising pigs in Portugal make their meat more nutritious.

Renowned chefs in Beijing prepare pork delicacies, including Portuguese cured ham, for shoppers in the supermarkets to try, the report says.

The pigs are raised humanely by sustainable methods, the China Daily says.