Beijing event shown protected designation of origin benefits

Port, a particular type of Portuguese wine, was presented at a gathering in Beijing as a notable example of a product that benefits from the Sino-EU protected designation of origin agreement, the Delegation of the European Union to China says.

The EU diplomatic mission issued a written statement saying the gathering marked the coming into effect of the agreement on March 1.

The mission says various products protected by the agreement were presented, along with descriptions of the benefits of protection for each.

Its statement says the agreement gives buyers assurances of the quality of the products they buy, and will thus increase sales.

Last year China brought farmed comestibles worth 17.7 billion euros (US$21 billion) from the European Union, and bought 9 per cent of the value of all EU exports of products with protected designations of origin, the statement says.

The Colours by Europe advertising campaign has begun in social media with a view to increasing sales in China of food and drink produced in the European Union, the Delegation of the European Union to China says.