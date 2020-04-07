Beijing Capital Airlines to re-start Beijing-Lisbon service

Beijing Capital Airlines of China will resume flights between Beijing and Lisbon via the central Chinese city of Xi’an on April 24, PressTur reports.

The Portuguese tourism news agency says a 250-seat Airbus A330 airliner will make one return flight a week, departing from Beijing on Friday night, arriving in Lisbon on Saturday morning, turning round and then arriving back in Beijing on Sunday morning.

Resumption of the service is made possible by new guidelines Civil Aviation Administration of China allowing Chinese airlines to make one return passenger flight a week to one airport in each foreign country they serve, PressTur says.

The Beijing Capital Airlines Beijing-Xi’an-Lisbon service began last August, and was the only direct air link between Portugal and China.