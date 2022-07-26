Beijing Capital Airlines to launch direct flights from Hangzhou to Lisbon

Beijing Capital Airlines announced on last week that the direct flight between Portugal and China will now land in Hangzhou, which is located on China’s east coast, instead of Xian.

The direct flight between the two countries was launched in July 2017, with an initial destination of Hangzhou, but in 2019 the flight changed to Xian, in central China. From August 26th of this year, the flight will land again in Hangzhou, departing from Lisbon with a frequency of once per week.

Under COVID-19 prevention and control measures, China authorizes only one flight per city and per airline, which reduces the number of international flights to China by 98% compared to the pre-pandemic period.