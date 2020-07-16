Beijing Capital Airlines resumes China-Portugal service

Beijing Capital Airlines of China is resuming its direct commercial flights between China and Portugal after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shaanxi Daily reports.

The Chinese newspaper says a Beijing Capital Airlines 250-seat Airbus A330 airliner will make one return flight a week between the central Chinese city of Xi’an and Lisbon, the outward journey beginning on Friday nights and ending on Saturday mornings, local time.

The report quotes the airline as saying the resumption of the service will spur economic and cultural engagement between China on one hand, and Portugal and the wider lusophone world on the other.

The service will also make it more convenient for Chinese abroad to return to their homeland, the Shaanxi Daily quotes Beijing Capital Airlines as saying.