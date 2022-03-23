Beijing Capital Airlines exhibits at tourism show in Lisbon

Among the exhibitors at the 2022 Lisbon Travel Market was Chinese low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines, which advertised its flights between China and Portugal, and the tourist attractions in the Chinese cities it serves, the CNAIR.com website reports.

The Chinese website says the Beijing Capital Airlines booth at the exhibition was set up with the support of the China National Tourist Office in Madrid.

The staff advertised the return flights the airline offers direct from Lisbon to the central Chinese city of Xi’an, and the onward connections it offers to the eastern Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Shanghai, the report says.

It says the booth also showed off aspects of Chinese culture and other draws for visitors to China.

Some 1,400 exhibitors from 62 different parts of the world attended the 2022 Lisbon Travel Market, held from March 16 to 20, the CNAIR.com website says.

Beijing Capital Airlines started the first direct flights between Portugal and China in 2017, flying from Lisbon to Beijing via Xi’an.