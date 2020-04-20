Azul to fly Chinese-made medical paraphernalia to Brazil

Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA will operate this month charter flights to China, its first foray into Asian skies, the AeroIn website reports.

The website quotes Azul Chief Executive John Rodgerson as saying Azul Airbus A330 airliners will carry equipment or supplies for countering the Covid-19 pandemic, including kits for testing for the virus, to Brazil from China, along with Brazilians in China that wish to return to their home country.

Mr Rodgerson said his airline would bear the cost of the charters itself, as part of its efforts to support Brazil’s fight against the pandemic.

Azul will also make this month its first foray into African skies, operating a charter flight which will carry Brazilians in Angola that wish to go home, AeroIn says.