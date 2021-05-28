Attractions of Port of Sines for Chinese traders spelt out

Using the deep-water Port of Sines in Portugal gives Chinese enterprises intending to tap European markets big advantages, the China Daily reports, citing José Luís Cacho, who is in charge of administering the port.

The Chinese state-run newspaper quotes Mr Cacho as telling a conference on Tuesday about Sino-European engagement that services connect Sines with the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian in China, and that more links with China are in prospect.

Mr Cacho said the present links had shown great resilience when strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the amounts of cargo handled at Sines each year had kept growing.

The report says the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the CASS China Studies Centre at the University of Coimbra in Portugal jointly arranged the conference.

Cooperation with Macao is important for the relationship the university has with China, the China Daily quotes University of Coimbra Rector Amílcar Falcão as telling the conference.