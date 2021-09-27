Association of Portuguese Language Universities meets

The University of Macau held the 30th annual meeting of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university says.

The University of Macau, six other institutions of higher education in the city, and universities in eight lusophone countries were represented at the meeting, held over two days last week, according to a written statement issued by the host institution last Thursday.

The purpose was to spur the development of lusophone education worldwide, and exchanges among members, the University of Macau says.

It says the University of Coimbra in central Portugal will preside over the association until 2024, and hold the 2022 annual meeting.

University of Macau Vice-rector Rui Martins was made an honorary member of the association, according to the statement issued by the university.