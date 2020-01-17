Assistant Minister of Commerce Mr Ren Hongbin visits Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao

A delegation led by the Assistant Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Mr Ren Hongbin visited on January 16 the office of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). He was accompanied by the Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), Ms Li Huaying.

During the visit, Mr Ren and the delegation met with the representative of China at the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, sharing his insights and providing some work guidelines. The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Ms Xu Yingzhen welcomed the Assistant Minister of Commerce and his delegation and presented the work done so far by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

Mr Ren and the delegation also visited the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.