Assets of Macao banks in lusophone world reach US$237.6 bln

Official data indicate that Macao banks held assets abroad worth 1.9 trillion patacas (about US$237.6 billion) at the end of September, 1.2 percent more than three months earlier.

Figures given by the Monetary Authority of Macao show that 1.5 percent of the value of those assets was held in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, 0.2 percentage points more than three months earlier, and that 1 percent was held in Portugal.

The value of liabilities abroad of Macao banks was 1.83 trillion patacas at the end of September, 0.9 percent more than three months earlier.

Liabilities in lusophone countries made up 0.8 percent of the value of those liabilities, twice as much as three months earlier, the Monetary Authority of Macao figures show.