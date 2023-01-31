ASEP signs protocol with CCPC-PME

The Association of Enterprises Paredes (ASEP) and thethe Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce of Small and Medium Enterprises (CCPC-SME) signed the protocol on the 27th of January, which aims to create synergies between the Chinese and Portuguese markets.

The protocol was signed by the president of ASEP, Silvestre Carneiro, and by the president of CCPC-SME, Y Ping Chow, at Casa da Cultura de Paredes.

The president of ASEP intends to bring the name of Paredes and its strongest furniture sector to the Asian market and hopes that with this help, the association will be able to do it more shortly.

Y Ping Chow pointed out that Portuguese furniture is very attractive and accepted in the Chinese market, assuming that in addition to Paredes, the CCPC-SME established a protocol with Paços de Ferreira.

(Source: A VERDADE)