Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$28.654 bln in January-February 2022

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$28.654 billion in the period from January to February 2022. It represented a 9.87 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from Global Trade Flow.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$17.858 billion to China in the first two months of 2022 – a rise of 21.38 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$10.796 billion in the same period, up 3.92 percent year-on-year

The total value of merchandise traded in February between the parties topped US$12.257 billion, down 0.64 percent year-on-year.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.109 billion, down 2.59 percent from the prior-year period. China sold goods to those countries worth US$4.148 billion in February, an increase of 3.41 percent year-on-year.