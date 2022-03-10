Art decorates outside walls of Brazilian Embassy in Beijing

Representations of paintings by famed 20th-century Brazilian artist Tarsila do Amaral now decorate the façade and other exterior surfaces of the building housing the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing, the embassy says.

Representations of 11 works by the artist appear on banners up to nine metres in height, which have been hanging outside the building since Tuesday and are due to remain on display until the end of August, according to a written statement issued by the embassy.

The embassy says one of works represented is the painting entitled “Abaporu”, which is regarded as symbolic of the search for a Brazilian national identity in the field of the arts, and a likeness of which has never before been displayed publicly in China.

The sponsors of the display are Chinese enterprises Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, China Three Gorges Corp. and CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd, along with a Brazilian transport network company, 99, which is owned by Didi Chuxing of China, the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing says.