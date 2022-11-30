Around 300 Angolans study at Chinese universities

China’s ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, said on November 23rd that young Angolans are friends of China and represent the future of friendship between the two countries.

“The Chinese Embassy is always willing to promote interpersonal and cultural exchanges,” Gong said at the Second International Youth Forum with Embassies in Luanda, Angola’s capital.

According to the Chinese diplomat, there are now around 300 Angolan students present at universities in China, and China has provided over 150 scholarships to students in Angola over the past five years, adding that a group of Angolan students whose studies were interrupted due to COVID-19 have already returned to China to continue their studies last month.

The diplomat also said that China will strengthen “strategic alignment” with Angola for bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the promotion of economic diversification and the realization of sustainable development goals.

