Arm of PowerChina to renovate and expand hospital in Luanda

The Angolan Ministry of Health has given a subsidiary of Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) the contract to renovate the Américo Boavida University Hospital in Luanda and build new facilities there, PowerChina says.

The subsidiary, Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co. Ltd, will renovate the main building and add facilities including an outpatient clinic, an infectious diseases centre, a training block and a staff dormitory, state-owned PowerChina announced in writing this week.

The work will expand the floor space in the hospital to 55,000 square metres, enough for 1,380 beds, PowerChina says.

It says British bank Standard Chartered will lend money for the work.

Sinohydro Bureau 11 recently won a contract to rehabilitate 21 dams in the southwestern Angolan province of Namibe, PowerChina says.

Last month the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the dam rehabilitation contract was worth 18 million euros (about US$10.8 million).