April poultry shipments to China by BRF nearly double

Shipments of poultry flesh to China by Brazilian meat processor BRF SA were 90 percent greater in April than a year earlier, as more BRF slaughterhouses obtained permission to export to China, Bloomberg reports.

The news agency quotes BRF Chief Executive Lorival Luz as telling a teleconference on Monday that Chinese demand for meat will remain strong.

The report says BRF reported profit that topped estimates amid rising demand, specially from China.

Bloomberg says the price in US dollars of BRF exports of meat to China rose by 25 percent after African swine fever reduced the Chinese pig herd.

Separately, the Reuters news agency quotes an association of Brazilian producers of meat, ABPA, as saying Brazil exported 1.36 million tonnes of chicken in the first four months of this year, 5.1 percent more than in the corresponding period last year.

Brazil sold more chicken to China in the first third of the year than a year earlier, Reuters quotes ABPA President Francisco Turra as saying.