ApexBrasil takes Brazilian technology companies to China High Tech Fair 2022

In November, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) organized the Brazilian participation in the China High Tech Fair 2022, in Shenzhen. The action was led by the ApexBrasil China Office in partnership with the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing, to promote the internationalization of Brazilian technology companies in the Chinese market. The event was held in a hybrid format, between the 15th and 19th of November.

The Brazilian delegation to the China High Tech Fair 2022 included the participation of six states and four Brazilian companies. The participating companies Krilltech, Luckie Tech, Travel Technology of Brasil-TTI, and NCB are from the healthtech, agtech, and tourism industries. The Brazilian delegation also included representatives from state governments such as Mato Grosso, Amapá, Tocantins, Ceará, Amazonas, and Rondônia.

(Source: Comex do Brasil)