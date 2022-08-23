ApexBrasil takes 9 companies to participate in Interwine in China

Between the 16th and 18th of August, nine Brazilian companies participated in Interwine Guangzhou 2022. The Brazil Pavilion at the event featured the presence of the Consulate General of Brazil in Guangzhou and the Office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) in Beijing, which was in charge of preparing special activations involving Brazilian companies.

One of the activities was the Master Class Brazil Wine and Spirits, which introduced the production, specialties and different regions of Brazilian wine, as well as opportunities in the Chinese market and the difference between Brazilian wines and wines from Chile and Argentina.

The chief operating officer of ApexBrasil Office in China, Rodrigo Gedeon, pointed out that Brazilian wines have already reached 53 international destinations and have received many medals and certificates. Brazilian wine is one of the most dynamic potential sectors for the work that the association develops in China.